CHECK INTO CASH ROBBERY SUSPECT ALSO CHARGED WITH DRUG POSSESSION

WE KNOW MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THURSDAY EVENING’S ARMED ROBBERY AT THE CHECK INTO CASH BUSINESS ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD.

IT TOOK LESS THAN FIVE MINUTES TO APPREHEND THE SUSPECT, 43-YEAR-OLD DERRICK HENDERSON.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT HENDERSON ENTERED THE BUSINESS WEARING A MASK, PRESSED WHAT LOOKED LIKE A GUN AGAINST THE CLERK AND DEMANDED CASH.

HE THEN FLED ON FOOT TO A NEARBY BICYCLE.

POLICE SERGEANT JUDY KELLEN SAYS THE DEVICE DISPLAYED BY HENDERSON DURING THE ALLEGED ROBBERY WASN’T ACTUALLY A GUN:

OC….ANY HARM. :07

RESPONDING OFFICERS SPOTTED HENDERSON ON HIS BIKE AT 17TH AND GENEVA AND TOOK HIM INTO CUSTODY.

COURT DOCUMENTS SAY HENDERSON ADMITTED ROBBING THE BUSINESS AND THAT HE TOOK OVER $13,400 IN CASH.

HENDERSON WAS ALSO IN POSSESSION OF A BAGGIE OF MARIJUANA WITH AROUND THREE AND A HALF GRAMS IN IT.

HE WAS BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON CHARGES OF FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY AND MARIJUANA POSSESSION SECOND OFFENSE.

HENDERSON IS BEING HELD ON 50-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.