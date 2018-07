TESTING COMPLETED ON NEW FIRE RESCUE DISPATCH SYSTEM

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE HAS COMPLETED TESTING AND FULLY IMPLEMENTED A NEW RADIO DISPATCH SYSTEM.

AS KSCJ NEWS FIRST REPORTED TWO WEEKS AGO, THE AUTOMATED VOICE DISPATCH SHOULD RESULT IN FASTER RESPONSES FOR FIRE RESCUE AND AMBULANCE CALLS:

CITY FIRE MARSHALL MARK AESOPH SAYS THAT AUTOMATED VOICE WILL ALERT THE RESPONDING UNIT AS THE DISPATCHER TAKING THE 9-1-1 CALL TYPES IN THE INFORMATION:

AESOPH SAYS THE VOICE ALSO MAKES IT EASIER FOR RESPONDERS TO UNDERSTAND THE DISPATCHES:

THE NEW $272,000 PHOENIX G2 STATION ALERTING SYSTEM IS FUNDED THROUGH THE 9-1-1 SURCHARGE THAT IS COLLECTED MONTHLY FROM PHONE USERS.

IT’S REPLACING A VHF PAGING SYSTEM THAT WAS NO LONGER SERVICEABLE DUE TO ITS AGE.