SIOUXLAND UNITED WAY AWARDS FOCUS GRANTS

The United Way of Siouxland announced the recipients of their Funding Opportunity to Connect and Uplift Siouxland (FOCUS) grants and honored their top business supporters at their second annual Leadership Awards Luncheon in South Sioux City on Wednesday.

The FOCUS program offers one-time grants between $20,000 and $50,000 to eligible Siouxland nonprofits to provide support to initiatives working to correct issues negatively impacting the community.

Heartland Counseling Service’s South Sioux City Schools mental health counseling program and Siouxland Human Investment Partnership “Prime Age to Engage” kindergarten readiness effort each received a $30-thousand dollar grant.

The Mercy Child Advocacy Center received over $21-thousand.

United Way also recognized Barb Wingert of Women Aware as the Outstanding Services Professional of the year.

Premier Bankcard, Baird Financial, the F and M Bank and Klinger Companies were also recognized for their business contributions to United Way.

Photos courtesy Siouxland United Way