ROAD CONSTRUCTION SEASON CONTINUES

Ongoing construction work for the I-29 project through Sioux City will require the closure of part of the Riverfront Trail from Hamilton Boulevard to Riverside Boulevard.

That closure begins at 7 a.m. Thursday and runs through 6 p.m. Friday weather permitting.

A second closure affects U.S. Highway 20 traffic in Ida and Sac counties.

Traffic will be shifted off detour to the new westbound lanes between Galva and Early by noon of this Friday, July 20th.

Ida County road M-25, south of U.S. 20, will remain closed until August.