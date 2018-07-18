HY-VEE RECALLS SPRING PASTA SALAD FROM STORES

Hy-Vee Food Stores has recalled its store-brand spring pasta salad after 20 people got salmonella in Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska and Minnesota.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the grocery chain discovered potential salmonella contamination on Monday night and pulled the product from its shelves.

The recall includes 16-ounce and 48-ounce containers of Hy-Vee Spring Pasta Salad produced between June 1st and July 13th.

It was available from deli service cases in the company’s 244 stores across eight states.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in the young, frail and elderly.