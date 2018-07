HAMILTON BLVD. ROBBERY SUSPECT CAUGHT WITHIN MINUTES

IT TOOK LESS THAN FIVE MINUTES TO APPREHEND THE SUSPECT IN AN ARMED ROBBERY WEDNESDAY EVENING AT A HAMILTON BOULEVARD BUSINESS.

POLICE SERGEANT JUDY KELLEN SAYS A REPORT OF A ROBBERY AT THE CHECK INTO CASH BUSINESS IN THE 1700 BLOCK OF HAMILTON BOULEVARD CAME IN JUST BEFORE 6PM:

THE RESPONDING OFFICERS SPOTTED THE ALLEGED SUSPECT RIDING A BICYCLE NEAR 17TH AND GENEVA:

THE SUSPECT, 43-YEAR-OLD DERRICK HENDERSON, REPORTEDLY DISPLAYED A GUN DURING THE ALLEGED ROBBERY, BUT SGT. KELLEN SAYS THAT THE DEVICE DISPLAYED DURING THE INCIDENT WASN’T WORKING.

HENDERSON WAS TAKEN TO POLICE HEADQUARTERS FOR QUESTIONING AND THEN BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON A CHARGE OF FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY.