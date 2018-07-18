AMBER ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING NEBRASKA INFANT

An Amber Alert has been issued for a six week old child reportedly abducted in western Nebraska.

Police in Sidney, Nebraska say Betty Zamora was last seen at an apartment complex in that town and is believed to be in danger.

The baby, who has dark hair, may be with a couple identified as Maria Campa and Carlos Zamora Jr.

Authorities say Carlos Zamora Jr. has a history of resisting law enforcement.

He is a 41-year-old 5’10”, 200 pound Hispanic male with brown eyes, black hair and a mustache.

Campa is a 5’7″ 200 pound 37-year-old female with hazel eyes and brown hair.

They may be traveling in a light colored medium sized S-U-V, possibly a Ford Expedition or Explorer.

Anyone spotting the suspects and baby should contact local authorities immediately.