ROLLOVER ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE OF YANKTON MAN

A YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA RESIDENT HAS DIED AND ANOTHER CRITICALLY INJURED FOLLOWING A ONE VEHICLE CRASH IN CEDAR COUNTY NEBRASKA MONDAY AFTERNOON.

THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS 26-YEAR-OLD KEANNAN SIMPSON APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL OF THE S-U-V HE WAS DRIVING ON A COUNTY ROAD, ENTERED A DITCH AND ROLLED SEVERAL TIMES.

SIMPSON WAS EJECTED FROM THE VEHICLE AND LATER DIED FROM HIS INJURIES AT A YANKTON HOSPITAL.

HIS PASSENGER, 25-YEAR-OLD MIKAYLA WAGGONER, WAS ALSO EJECTED AND IS IN CRITICAL CONDITION AT A SIOUX FALLS HOSPITAL.

NEITHER PERSON WAS WEARING A SEATBELT.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.