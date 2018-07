LOPEZ PLEADS GUILTY IN MORNINGSIDE DRIVE-BY SHOOTING CASE

THE FIRST OF TWO DEFENDANTS CHARGED IN A JANUARY 29TH DRIVE BY SHOOTING AT A MORNINGSIDE HOME HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON IN A PLEA AGREEMENT.

19-YEAR-OLD JULIAN LOPEZ PLEADED GUILTY TUESDAY TO INTIMIDATION WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON AND SECOND DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF.

JUDGE JOHN ACKERMAN SENTENCED LOPEZ TO A TOTAL OF 15 YEARS IN PRISON.

LOPEZ MUST SERVE A MANDATORY MINIMUM OF FIVE YEARS OF THAT SENTENCE.

POLICE SAY LOPEZ AND A SECOND DEFENDANT, 18-YEAR-OLD CALEB HARDING, FIRED SHOTS AT THE HOME LOCATED AT 5115 LORRAINE AVENUE.

HARDING HAS A PLEA HEARING SET FOR WEDNESDAY MORNING IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.