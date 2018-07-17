LEVERING TO UNDERGO MENTAL COMPETENCY TESTS

A judge has ordered mental competency tests for a Sioux City man charged with first degree murder in the 2017 death of a Winnebago, Nebraska man.

A Woodbury County Judge ordered the tests for 30-year-old Daniel Levering.

Levering has pleaded not guilty to the July 23rd slaying of 36-year-old Vincent Walker.

Police say three people including Levering assaulted Walker while he was washing his car in Sioux City.

Levering allegedly stabbed Walker several times while a second suspect struck the victim with a baseball bat.

Walker later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Levering’s trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday.

The judge’s order states that if the evaluation finds Levering is not mentally competent for trial, the state must provide treatment if it’s believed Levering’s competency can be restored.

Levering continues to be held in the Woodbury County Jail on a million dollars bond.