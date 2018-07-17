INVESTIGATION OF DEATH OF RURAL CASTANA, IOWA WOMAN CONTINUES

The Iowa Department of Criminal investigation has confirmed the identity of a woman whose body was found last month in Monona County.

The D-C-I says that woman was 66-year-old Cheryl Stowe.

Stowe’s body was found about a mile and a half from her rural Castana home on June 27th.

That was the day after co-workers asked the Monona County Sheriff to check on her welfare because she did not show up for work on June 26th.

Deputies made contact with and arrested her grandson, Eliot Stowe on an outstanding warrant for a probation violation.

Eliot Stowe remains in custody in the Monona County Jail.

The investigation of Stowe’s death is continuing and authorities do not believe there is any present danger to the public.

No other details are being released at this time.