Tyler Fallwell joins Philadelphia Phillies Organization

SIOUX CITY, IA – The Sioux City Explorers announced today that the Philadelphia Phillies have purchased the contract of Explorers RHP Tyler Fallwell. Fallwell will report to the Lakewood BlueClaws of the South Atlantic League, the Single A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Fallwell had been an incredibly reliable arm out of the bullpen for the Sioux City Explorers during the 2018 season. He was third on the team in appearances out of the bullpen with 23, along with a 2-1 record and a microscopic 0.64 ERA which ranked second on the team. Fallwell also picked up two saves for the Explorers this season and at one point during the season did not allow an earned run in 13.1 straight innings pitched, stretching over 10 appearances from May 30th to June 30th. Through 28 innings this season Fallwell allowed just 18 hits, struck out 33 and walked only 12 while opponents batted a mere .188 off of him.

Fallwell was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 19th round of the 2016 MLB Draft from Cochise Community College (Douglas, AZ). Fallwell spent the last two seasons playing in the Royals organization, making it to Single-A last season. In rookie ball for the Royals, the righty owned a 2.35 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 15.1 innings pitched.

Fallwell played collegiately for two seasons at Cochise Community College where he went 6-4 with a 2.87 ERA, accumulating 103 strikeouts in 84.2 innings pitched. In 2016, Fallwell put together a scoreless streak that reached 30 consecutive innings which propelled him into being named an All-ACCAC First Team and a First Team All-Region selection. The righty had committed to continue his collegiate career at the University of Houston before being drafted and signing with the Royals.

With Fallwell’s signing with the Phillies organization, the Sioux City Explorers have now had 15 player’s contracts purchased by an affiliated organization since the completion of the 2015 season. Ryan Kalish – Chicago Cubs, Rob Wort – Boston Red Sox, Patrick Johnson – Pittsburgh Pirates, Ryan Court – Boston Red Sox, Noah Perio – Los Angeles Dodgers, Tayler Scott – Milwaukee Brewers, Connor Overton – San Francisco Giants, Lindsey Caughel – Seattle Mariners, Reinier Roibal – Los Angeles Dodgers, Nelson Ward – Seattle Mariners, Kurt Heyer – Miami Marlins, James Needy – Miami Marlins, John Nogowski – St. Louis Cardinals, Kevin McCanna – Arizona Diamondbacks, Tyler Fallwell – Philadelphia Phillies.