NELSON APPOINTED TO SCHOOL BOARD, SAINT CHOSEN AS BOARD PRESIDENT

A NEW MEMBER AND A NEW PRESIDENT WERE PICKED FOR THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD MONDAY NIGHT.

THE BOARD FIRST CHOSE MIYUKI NELSON FROM THREE APPLICANTS WHO APPLIED TO FILL THE REMAINDER OF FORMER BOARD PRESIDENT MIKE KRYSL’S TERM.

NELSON, WHO HAS SERVED ON THE SCHOOL DISTRICT’S ADVISORY COMMITTEE, WAS APPROVED ON A 5-0 VOTE.

THAT VOTE CAME AFTER A MOTION TO APPOINT JOHN MEYERS TO THE POSITION FAILED BY A 3-2 MARGIN.

MONIQUE SCARLETT WAS THE THIRD APPLICANT, BUT RECEIVED NO MOTION OF SUPPORT FROM THE BOARD.

NELSON WHO WAS SWORN IN TO SERVE THROUGH THE NOVEMBER 2019 SCHOOL BOARD ELECTION, SAYS SHE INTENDS TO RUN FOR A FULL TERM AFTER THAT.

HER FIRST OFFICIAL VOTE WAS TO APPROVE THE NEW BOARD PRESIDENT.

JEREMY SAINT WAS NOMINATED AND APPROVED ON A 6-0 VOICE VOTE.