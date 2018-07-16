Home Sports High School Sports MRAC All Conference Baseball 2018

MRAC All Conference Baseball 2018

MRAC BASEBALL  2018

1st TEAM

PITCHERS

Daniel Wright- SBL (10th)

Trent Frerichs- North (11th)

Nate Zyzda- East (11th)

CATCHER

Spencer Kleene- SBL (10th)

INFIELD

Colin Kasperbauer-Heelan (12th)

Ryan Steinspring-CBTJ (10th)

Alec Patino- East (10th)

Cael Boever-Heelan (9th)

OUTFIELD

Hunter Hope-Heelan (12th)

Jackson Boever- Heelan(12th)

DJ Drent-East (12th)

UTILITY

Daulton Wilcoxen- CBAL (12th)

Aaron Eybers-North (12th)

2nd Team

PITCHERS

Christian Velasquez- Heelan (10th)

Max Luesebrink- West (12th)

Tyler Kjose- North (10th)

CATCHER

Josh Nutt- East (12th)

INFIELD

Alec Nieman-West (11th)

Jesse Elgert- West(11th)

Hunter Nice- CBAL (11th)

Tyler Rardin- CBAL (11th)

OUTFIELD
RayRay Douglas- West (11th)

Connor Osborn- CBTJ (12th)

Calvin Keller- Heelan (12th)

UTILITY

Brenden Roder-Heelan (12th)

Noah McWilliams- East (11th)

