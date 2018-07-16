MRAC All Conference Baseball 2018

MRAC BASEBALL 2018
1st TEAM
PITCHERS
Daniel Wright- SBL (10th)
Trent Frerichs- North (11th)
Nate Zyzda- East (11th)
CATCHER
Spencer Kleene- SBL (10th)
INFIELD
Colin Kasperbauer-Heelan (12th)
Ryan Steinspring-CBTJ (10th)
Alec Patino- East (10th)
Cael Boever-Heelan (9th)
OUTFIELD
Hunter Hope-Heelan (12th)
Jackson Boever- Heelan(12th)
DJ Drent-East (12th)
UTILITY
Daulton Wilcoxen- CBAL (12th)
Aaron Eybers-North (12th)
2nd Team
PITCHERS
Christian Velasquez- Heelan (10th)
Max Luesebrink- West (12th)
Tyler Kjose- North (10th)
CATCHER
Josh Nutt- East (12th)
INFIELD
Alec Nieman-West (11th)
Jesse Elgert- West(11th)
Hunter Nice- CBAL (11th)
Tyler Rardin- CBAL (11th)
OUTFIELD
RayRay Douglas- West (11th)
Connor Osborn- CBTJ (12th)
Calvin Keller- Heelan (12th)
UTILITY
Brenden Roder-Heelan (12th)
Noah McWilliams- East (11th)