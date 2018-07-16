Iowa Football single game ticket sales begin Monday, July 16

IOWA CITY, Iowa – – Individual game tickets for five University of Iowa home football games go on sale to the general public Monday, July 16. Single game tickets for home games against Iowa State (Sept. 8) and Wisconsin (Sept. 22) become available Monday, July 23.

Single game ticket sales begin online at hawkeyesports.com at 9 a.m. (CT) July 16. Fans can also call the UI Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-IA-HAWKS to place their order between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Fans should not submit multiple orders, which may result in termination of their purchase and denial of tickets.



Hawkeye fans interested in bringing a group of 20 or more to a home game are encouraged to contact Rachael Bedell, group sales coordinator, at (319) 384-4299 or rachael-bedell@hawkeyesports. com. If a group also desires turn-key game-day hospitality inside Hawkeye Village, the group leader should contact Bravo Sports Marketing at (319) 626-8286. For more details, visit hawkeyesports.com/fightforiowa .

Group ticket packages are available now, except for dates against Iowa State and Wisconsin, those packages are available July 23. Youth and discounted group packages are available for all dates except Iowa State and Wisconsin. Group leaders can contact the UI Athletics Ticket Office for additional information.

The Hawkeyes open the season with four straight home games, beginning Sept. 1 against Northern Illinois. Iowa also hosts Iowa State in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series (Sept. 8), and Northern Iowa (Sept. 15) before opening Big Ten Conference action Sept. 22 against Wisconsin, the defending West Division champions.

Following September, Iowa home games include Homecoming versus Maryland, Family Weekend versus Northwestern, and the Hy-Vee Heroes game against Nebraska on the day after Thanksgiving. Wisconsin (13) and Northwestern (10) each won at least 10 games last season, while Northern Illinois, Iowa State, and Northern Iowa each won eight games and participated in postseason play. Iowa closed the 2017 campaign with wins at Nebraska (56-14) and over Boston College (27-20) in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl.

Iowa football has posted back-to-back eight-win seasons and has posted a 28-12 record over the past three campaigns. Head coach Kirk Ferentz begins his 20th season in 2018 one win shy of becoming the winningest head coach in program history. Ferentz and Hayden Fry have each led Hawkeye football to 143 victories.

Questions concerning the purchase of 2018 football tickets, including general public, UI faculty/staff and UI students, should be directed to the UI Athletics Ticket Office. Three-game football ticket mini-packs remain on sale. The office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The office telephone number is 1-800-IA-HAWKS, or fans can chat live with the ticket office staff on hawkeyesports.com. Information is also available at hawkeyesports.com/fightforiowa .