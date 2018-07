CITY COUNCIL VOTES DOWN 18TH STREET VIADUCT GRANT PROPOSAL

SIOUX CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS HAVE DECIDED AGAINST PURSUING A $15-MILLION DOLLAR FEDERAL GRANT TO HELP FUND THE CONSTRUCTION OF A VIADUCT OVER MULTIPLE RAILROAD TRACKS ON 18TH STREET NEAR FLOYD BOULEVARD.

THE COUNCIL VOTED 3-2 TO EFFECTIVELY KILL THE LATEST ATTEMPT TO PURSUE A PROJECT OPPOSED BY NEARLY EVERY LOCAL SMALL BUSINESS THAT WOULD BE AFFECTED BY THE CONSTRUCTION.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT, ALONG WITH COUNCIL MEMBERS ALEX WATTERS AND DAN MOORE VOTED NO WHILE RHONDA CAPRON AND PETE GROETKEN CAST YES VOTES.

MOORE TOLD KSCJ NEWS IT’S THE TOUGHEST VOTE OF HIS COUNCIL CAREER.

IF THE PROJECT WOULD HAVE BEEN APPROVED, PARTS OF 11TH, 18TH AND 28TH STREETS WOULD HAVE BEEN CLOSED.

BUSINESSES ALONG THOSE STREETS OBJECTED TO THE PROPOSAL.