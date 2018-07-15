X’S AND SALTDOGS GAME SUSPENDED SUNDAY UNTIL JULY 27TH

Due to inclement weather, the game between the Sioux City Explorers and the Lincoln Saltdogs was suspended in the top of the fifth inning Sunday.

Lincoln was batting with one out, runners on first and second and the Saltdogs leading the Explorers by a score of 2-1.

The game will be completed on Friday, July 27th beginning at 6:05 pm.

The suspended game will be completed through all nine innings.

The regularly scheduled game that night will begin thirty minutes following the completion of the suspended game and will be a seven inning contest.