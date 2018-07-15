SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD EXPECTED TO APPOINT NEW MEMBER MONDAY

The Sioux City School Board is expected to choose one of three applicants to fill a board vacancy at their meeting Monday evening.

Former board member John Meyers as well as Miyuki Nelson and Monique Scarlett sent letters of application for the seat vacated by former board president Mike Krysl earlier this summer.

The board will take comments from each of the three applicants and then vote to appoint one of them to fill the remaining year and a half or so of Krysl’s term.

If the board fails to pick a replacement, a special election would have to be held.

A citizen’s petition drive to call for a special election failed last week.

If the board does choose a new member Monday, they would then elect a new board president.

Board Vice President Mike McTaggart has been presiding at the school board meetings since Krysl resigned.