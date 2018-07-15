MORE RECONSTRUCTION TO BEGIN ON WEST 7TH THIS WEEK

Traffic at West 7th and Hamilton Boulevard will undergo some big changes for the rest of the summer beginning on Wednesday of this week.

Sioux City’s Engineering Division will close West 7th Street east and west of Hamilton Boulevard.

The existing traffic signals at West 7th and Hamilton Boulevard will be removed and new signals installed.

A detour route for West 7th Street will be posted at West 8th Street for east/west traffic.

The street reconstruction on West 7th Street will also continue from Sioux Street west to Hamilton Boulevard, with a project completion date of this fall.