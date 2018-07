A TREE BRANCH THAT FELL ON AN ELECTRIC UTILITY LINE IS TO BLAME FOR A POWER OUTAGE EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTH SIDE.

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY SAYS THE OUTAGE OCCURRED JUST BEFORE NOON NEAR 38TH AND OUTER BELT DRIVE.

AROUND 1150 CUSTOMERS WERE AFFECTED BY THE OUTAGE.

POWER WAS RESTORED TO MOST CUSTOMERS BY 1:30PM.