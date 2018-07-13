PIECES OF OUR LOCAL HERITAGE ADDED TO THE MAST OF THE U.S.S. SIOUX CITY

PIECES OF OUR LOCAL HERITAGE ADDED TO THE MAST OF THE U.S.S....

A special ceremony took place Friday in Marinette, Wisconsin aboard the U.S.S. Sioux City.

A group of dignitaries from Sioux City took part in a mast stuffing ceremony with the combat ship’s captain, Randy Malone and sponsor, Mary Winnefeld.

Winnefeld says items symbolizing the city and the navy were placed into the ship’s mast:

Mrs. Winnefeld says those mementos are now a permanent and special part of the U.S.S. Sioux City:

Winnefeld and her husband, retired Admiral James Winnefeld toured the ship with the Sioux City delegation.

She says excitement is building as the ship nears completion of testing and prepares to sail to Annapolis, Maryland for it’s commissioning:

The navy has not yet taken ownership of the ship from Lockheed Martin and the shipyard yet, so an official commissioning date is still pending.

Pictured Adm. James & Mrs. Mary Winnefeld, Cmdr. Randy Malone & Eldon Roth…Picture by Chris McGowan