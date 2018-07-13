JUDGE APPROVES MENTAL HEALTH TREATMENT PLAN FOR SOUTH SIOUX MAN ACQUITTED OF WIFE’S MURDER

A Dakota County judge has approved a mental health treatment plan for a South Sioux City man who was acquitted by reason of insanity of killing his wife outside of the South Sioux City police station.

District Judge Paul Vaughan ruled Thursday that Bei Sheng Chen must remain in the Lincoln Regional Center for treatment until he no longer is a danger to himself or others.

Vaughan ordered that an updated treatment plan be submitted by July 1st, 2019, and he scheduled a review hearing for July 23rd of 2019.

Authorities say Chen shot 33-year-old Mei Huang last September 6th in the parking lot of the South Sioux City police station.

She died from her injuries at a Sioux City hospital.

AP