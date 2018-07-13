AUTHORITIES IDENTIFY PIERCE COUNTY CRASH VICTIMS

The Nebraska State Patrol has released the names of a fatal crash Thursday in Pierce County that claimed the lives of two people.

The Patrol says the driver, 36-year-old Rebecca Fischer, of Plainview, Nebraska was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her 4-year-old child, Lium, died later at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Investigators say Fischer’s sport utility vehicle was struck by an oncoming semitrailer on U.S. Highway 81 when she attempted to turn left onto Nebraska Highway 13 near Hadar.

The patrol also says 2-year-old Lara and 5-year-old Scarlett Fischer are expected to survive their injuries.

The truck driver, 26-year-old Tanner Albus, of Decatur. was taken to the Norfolk hospital for treatment.