KRIST CALLS FOR FIRING OF NEBRASKA PRISONS DIRECTOR

Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Bob Krist is calling on Governor Pete Ricketts to fire the head of Nebraska’s corrections department:

Krist says the state prison system “continues to spiral out of control” under Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes.

He made his remarks Thursday outside the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, a southeast Nebraska prison that saw deadly outbreaks of violence in 2015 and 2017:

A Ricketts campaign spokesman says the corrections department has made tremendous strides under the governor’s watch and calls Krist’s comments “a desperate attack.”