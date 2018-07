COMMISSIONING PLANS FOR U.S.S. SIOUX CITY NEAR COMPLETION

PLANS FOR THE COMMISSIONING OF THE U.S.S. SIOUX CITY ARE NEARING THE FINAL STAGES.

SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PRESIDENT CHRIS MCGOWAN SAYS RETIRED ADMIRAL FRANK THORP, WHO HEADS THE EFFORT, IS CLOSE TO ANNOUNCING THE COMMISSIONING DATE IN ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND:

OC…BIG ANNOUNCEMENT FOR US. :16

MCGOWAN SAYS THE FUNDRAISING EFFORT FOR THE EVENT HAS ALSO GONE WELL;

OC………….IS AT FIFTEEN. :16

MCGOWAN IS TRAVELING TO ANNAPOLIS TO MEET WITH ADMIRAL THORP AND OTHER OFFICIALS.

THORP WILL COME TO SIOUX CITY NEXT WEEK TO BE GRAND MARSHALL OF THE ANNUAL RIVER-CADE PARADE.