THE ARENA TO HOST GPAC OFFICES AND FUTURE SPORTS EVENTS

The Arena sports complex project that will be constructed near the old Stockyards area of Sioux City will host the offices of a major area college athletic conference.

Executive Director Dustin Cooper made the announcement in a Facebook video release Thursday morning:

OC…….in NAIA. ;15

Great Plains Athletic Conference Commissioner Corey Westra says the Arena will be a great partner with the G-PAC:

OC……….perfect home for us. ;13

The Arena is an 80,000 square foot sports complex that will feature five basketball courts, seven volleyball courts, a 5000 square foot weight training area, five batting cages and the ability to host major sports events, with seating for just over 3200 people.