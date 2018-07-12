The Arena to be the Home of the GPAC

The future hub of Siouxland sports, The Arena, is proud to announce a partnership with the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC). When the doors open to the 80,000 square foot sports complex, The GPAC, one of the premier conferences in the NAIA, will have a new home.

The GPAC is comprised of 12 universities and colleges in Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota and is known for not only being an athletic power house, but also a conference of academic success. Since inception in 2001, the GPAC has won 27 NAIA team National Championships and in 2018 alone, had 652 NAIA-Daktronics Scholar-Athletes.

“We are looking forward to this state-of-the-art facility as a home base for our conference operations, but also a potential site for championships and other athletic events within the GPAC and NAIA,” states Corey Westra, the GPAC Commissioner.

The Arena has the ability to host not only major athletic events, but also will feature upscale amenities such as a 6000 square foot performance center, media room, sports grill and state-of-the art technology for day to day and event operations.

“Myself, along with our partners, Mike Hesse and Jeff Carlson, are extremely excited to not only help elevate the GPAC, but also the institutions and student-athletes within” states Dustin Cooper, Executive Director of The Arena.

“Mike, Jeff and I were all student-athletes and graduates of GPAC schools and that makes this partnership all the more special for us. “

For more on the GPAC go to www.gpacsports.com or follow them on Twitter (@gpacsports).