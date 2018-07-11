THREE FINALISTS NAMED FOR IOWA SUPREME COURT POSITION

A western Iowa judge is among three people selected as finalists to fill the upcoming vacancy on the Iowa Supreme Court.

4th District Judge Susan Christensen of Harlan was chosen from the group of 21 applicants.

The other two finalists chosen by the State Judicial Nominating Commission are 1st District Judge Kellyann Lekar of Waterloo and attorney Terri Combs of West Des Moines.

Governor Kim Reynolds has thirty days in which to make the appointment to the court from the trio of nominees to replace Justice Bruce Zager, who will retire on September 3rd.