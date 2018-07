THORP TO SERVE AS GRAND MARSHALL FOR RIVER-CADE PARADE

THE GRAND MARSHALL FOR THIS YEAR’S 55TH ANNUAL PORT OF SIOUX CITY RIVER-CADE PARADE HAS DEVELOPED A STRONG NAUTICAL CONNECTION TO SIOUXLAND OVER THE PAST YEAR.

RIVER-CADE BOARD PRESIDENT LAURA VANDER ZWAAG SAYS RETIRED U.S. NAVY REAR ADMIRAL FRANK THORP WILL LEAD THE JULY 18TH, 6:30PM PARADE:

SPOKESMAN PHIL CLAEYS SAYS A TOTAL OF 24 EVENTS WILL MAKE UP THIS YEAR’S RIVER-CADE CELEBRATION. INCLUDING A DOZEN THIS SATURDAY :

THE ANNUAL SMILE CONTEST IS AT THE SOUTHERN HILLS MALL SATURDAY AT 2PM AND THE ELKS CLUB HOSTS THE RIVER-CADE AUCTION MONDAY AT 7PM.

CLAEYS SAYS RIVER-CADE HAS A NEW EVENT NEXT TUESDAY AT SCHWEDDY’S HOT DOG SHOP AT 211 4TH STREET:

CONTESTANTS WILL BE TIMED AS TO WHO CAN EAT TEN HOT DOGS THE FASTEST.

FRIDAY EVENING JULY 20TH THERE’S A 55TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION AT THE ANDERSON DANCE PAVILION WHERE THE RED HAIRED, BLUE EYED SIOUX CITY SUE WILL BE CHOSEN.

THAT EVENING WRAPS UP WITH A BOAT PARADE AND FIREWORKS.