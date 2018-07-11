Keith Lindgren to join Mustangs as men’s lacrosse coach

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Morningside College Athletic Director Tim Jager announced that Keith Lindgren has been hired as the Mustangs’ head coach for men’s lacrosse. He will begin his duties on Aug. 1.

Lindgren most recently served as head coach for the men’s lacrosse program at Adams State University in Alamosa, Colo., which competes at the NCAA Division II level in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. During his tenure at Adams State, Lindgren had 12 players named to all-conference teams, one player named goalie of the year and seven players placed on academic all-conference teams.

Before leading the Adams State program, Lindgren served from 2014-16 as head men’s lacrosse coach at the University of Dallas in Irving, Texas, and grew the program from six players to 22. Lindgren guided the men’s lacrosse program at University of Northern Colorado in Greeley from 2012-14, achieving a 15-9 record and a regular season championship in 2014. A Northern Colorado graduate, Lindgren also played on the school’s lacrosse team from 2004-07.

“We are excited to have Keith join the Mustangs’ coaching staff,” Jager said. “With his demonstrated success in recruiting players from around the country, Keith has the qualifications and experience to build our new lacrosse program.”

Jager added that a search is underway for a women’s lacrosse coach with qualifications similar to Lindgren’s.

Morningside announced earlier this year that it is adding men’s and women’s lacrosse as intercollegiate varsity sports and starting varsity competition in the spring of 2020. The Mustangs’ lacrosse teams will seek affiliate membership in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC), which currently includes lacrosse teams from Midland University in Nebraska; Ottawa University, the University of Saint Mary and Benedictine College in Kansas; Clarke University and St. Ambrose University in Iowa and Missouri Valley College and Columbia College in Missouri.

The college plans to construct a lacrosse field with an artificial turf playing surface in an area near the existing parking lot west of Elwood Olsen Stadium.