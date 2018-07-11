JACKSON RECOVERY CENTERS TO MERGE WITH ILLINOIS BASED GROUP

Sioux City’s Jackson Recovery Centers have announced that they intend to merge with Rosecrance in mid-2019.

Rosecrance, based in Illinois, is one of the nation’s largest providers of residential substance abuse and mental health treatment services for teens, and their adult residential campus is one of the largest in Illinois.

Jackson C-E-O Kermit Dahlen says the two agencies began talking about a merger nearly three years ago:

The first step in the process is for Jackson to become an affiliate of Rosecrance effective January 1st of 2019.

Dahlen says he expects Jackson to increase staffing after the merger and expand programs:

With the addition of Jackson, Rosecrance will operate nearly 60 locations throughout the Midwest.

After the merger, Dahlen would remain in charge of local operations.

Some members of the Jackson Recovery Board of Directors will join the Rosecrance Board and a Community Advisory Board would be formed to offer guidance on local services, quality, fundraising, and community outreach.