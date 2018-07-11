FLAGS TO FLY AT HALF STAFF TO HONOR ROBERT RAY

Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise on Thursday to sunset on Friday in honor of former Iowa Governor Robert Ray.

Ray passed away on Sunday, July 8th at the age of 89.

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex.

Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

All other individuals and entities are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.