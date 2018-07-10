PERSON TO PLEAD GUILTY TO TWO COUNTS IN PLEA DEAL

A plea hearing is set for Wednesday morning in the case of a Nebraska man who allegedly sexually assaulted two women in Sioux City.

Woodbury County Court documents filed Tuesday state that 30-year-old Zachary Person has agreed to plead guilty to second degree burglary-habitual offender and invasion of privacy.

In the agreement, Person will admit that he entered the Dimmitt Hall dorm at Morningside College in March of 2017 intending to commit an assault or felony sexual assault and that he took nude photos of a victim without the consent or knowledge of the victim.

Person will be sentenced to up to 15 years on the burglary count and up to two years for invasion of privacy with those counts served concurrently.

He will also be sentenced to an additional ten years to be served after the completion of serving his other criminal counts.

The Iowa sentence will run consecutively with a Nebraska sentence last October of 15 to 20 years in prison for trying to assault a woman in Omaha.

Person must also register as a sex offender and have no contact with his Iowa victims for a minimum of five years.

In exchange for his plea, counts of sexual abuse, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, serious assault and assault by penetration will be dismissed.

Person has also been charged in two assaults in South Dakota.

The Nebraska Sex Offender Registry says he’s also been convicted of sex crimes in 2012 in Dawson County and 2016 in Dodge County.