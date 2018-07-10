OIL TRAIN DERAILMENT SPILL FIGURES LOWERED BY B-N-S-F

Clean-up continues in northwest Iowa near Doon where 32 Burlington Northern Santa Fe rail cars carrying oil derailed June 22nd.

Andy Williams of the railroad now says 10 rail cars spilled 160-thousand gallons of oil.

That’s revised down from an earlier estimate that 14 of the 32 cars leaked approximately 230-thousand gallons of crude oil into flooded farm fields, some it making into the Little Rock River.

The trains began running again in three days, but Ken Hessenius of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says there’s lots of clean up left to be done.

Hessenius says the conditions around the accident site are making it tough to get right in.

Flooding is believe to have caused the cars to derail.

Hessenius says he’s never had to deal with a spill of oil this large in his 30-year history in northwest Iowa.