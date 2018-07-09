SOUTH DAKOTA DRIVER IN FATAL CRASH HAD LONG HISTORY OF TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS

South Dakota authorities say the Sioux Falls man who caused a crash that killed himself and four other people had convictions for motor vehicle offenses dating back more than a decade.

Court documents show 29-year-old Michael Worlie had 10 convictions between February of 2010 and this past May for driving with no license, an invalid license or a suspended license.

Worlie also had convictions beginning in April, 2007 for speeding, reckless driving, driving under the influence, motor vehicle burglary and grand theft.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says Worlie fled from a Yankton police officer last Wednesday, turned his headlights off and crossed into the oncoming lanes of state Highway 50.

His vehicle collided with another car, resulting in the deaths of Worlie and his passenger, 27-year-old Joshua Odens of Sioux Falls.

Neither were wearing a seatbelt.

Three Yankton residents in the other car also died.

They were identified as the driver, 40-year-old Tawna Lichty-Reineke, along with 43-year-old Chad Reineke and 10-year-old Janicka Luschen.

A 12-year-old unidentified Yankton girl suffered life-threatening injuries in that crash.