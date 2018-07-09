SIOUX CITY POLICE RESPONDED TO OVER 400 FIREWORKS CALLS

Updated 5:50pm 7/9/18

Sioux City Police say they responded to 422 fireworks related calls from June 30th through Sunday, July 8th.

Police Chief Rex Mueller told the City Council Monday that 3 citations and several verbal warnings were issued:

OC……..something similar. ;29

Mueller says he wishes the response was better, but fireworks calls did not take priority over other more serious crime calls:

OC…….becomes difficult. ;26

The chief says his department was hampered by having up to nine officers either on military deployment or injured in the last month.

————————————–

Sioux City Police say they responded to 422 fireworks related calls from June 30th through Sunday, July 8th.

During that same period, 3 citations and several verbal warnings were issued.

Police say often when officers responded to a fireworks complaint, they were unable to locate any fireworks in the reported area.

Occasionally officers responded and located the fireworks, but were unable to identify or determine the person responsible for lighting the fireworks in violation of the city ordinance.