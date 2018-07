ERIK WEIHENMAYER TO KEYNOTE CHAMBER DINNER

THIS YEAR’S KEYNOTE SPEAKER AT THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE’S ANNUAL DINNER FEATURES A MAN WHO HAS OVERCOME BLINDNESS TO ACCOMPLISH FEATS MOST OF US CAN ONLY DREAM OF DOING.

LINDA KALIN, CHAIRWOMAN OF THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER BOARD, ANNOUNCED THE SPEAKER MONDAY AFTERNOON:

OC…….ERIK WEIHENMAYER :22

ERIK WEIHENMAYER GRADUALLY LOST HIS EYESIGHT AS A CHILD, BECOMING BLIND AT AGE 13.

HE USED HIS BLINDNESS TO MOTIVATE HIMSELF TO ACCOMPLISH AMAZING FEATS INCLUDING BEING THE ONLY BLIND PERSON TO REACH THE SUMMIT OF MOUNT EVEREST AND TO ALSO KAYAK THE COLORADO RIVER THROUGH THE GRAND CANYON.

HE ALSO WRESTLED IN HIGH SCHOOL AND IS ONE OF ONLY 150 PEOPLE IN THE WORLD TO REACH THE PEAK OF THE HIGHEST MOUNTAIN ON ALL SEVEN CONTINENTS.

KALIN SAYS HIS MESSAGE OF OPTIMISM WILL TOUCH ALL OF US:

OC……..CLIMBING BLIND. :20

TICKETS FOR THE 33RD ANNUAL DINNER ARE ON SALE NOW THROUGH THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE.

THE EVENT TAKES PLACE THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 20TH AT 6:15 P.M.