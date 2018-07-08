REMEMBERING FORMER IOWA GOVERNOR ROBERT RAY

Robert D. Ray, Iowa’s 38th governor, died Sunday morning in Des Moines at age 89.

Ray was elected governor in 1968 and re-elected four times.

Ken Quinn also worked in Ray’s office and credits him for being at the forefront to help refugees from the Vietnam War:

Updated 10:20am 7/9/18 Radio Iowa

Robert D. Ray, Iowa’s 38th governor, died Sunday morning in Des Moines at age 89.

David Oman, Ray’s former chief of staff, says Ray was suffering from Parkinson’s disease and died peacefully of natural causes.

Ray was elected governor in 1968 and re-elected four times, serving a total of 14 years.

He later served as CEO of two insurance firms.

In the late 1990s, Ray was acting mayor of Des Moines and then president of Drake University.

Gov. Ray is survived by his wife Billie, three daughters and eight grandchildren.

Plans for celebrating the life of Gov. Ray will be announced later.