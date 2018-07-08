I-29 RE-OPENS AFTER CHEMICAL SPILL IN HARRISON COUNTY (UPDATE)

Updated 11:24 a.m. 7/9/18

Chemicals leaking from a semitrailer forced authorities to close a portion of Interstate 29 in western Iowa for around ten hours Sunday.

The Iowa State Patrol says a motorist noticed the leak and flagged down the semi around 12:30 p.m. Sunday in Harrison County.

The leaking liquids were determined to be hazardous, so northbound and southbound lanes were closed and traffic diverted around the closed area.

Hazmat teams were called in.

The liquids were later identified as hydrogen peroxide and other chemicals.

The carrier involved was Landstar Transport Logistics out of Rockford, Illinois.

A dispatcher says the lanes were reopened around 11 p.m. Sunday night.

