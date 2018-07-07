X’S WIN 10TH STRAIGHT GAME

The Sioux City Explorers won their tenth straight game Friday night, striking out a season high 14 batters in a 4-2 victory over the Wichita Wingnuts.

The X’s started the scoring in the first inning as Luis Durango reached on a bunt and then got to third on a hit and run when Michael Lang singled to center field.

Jay Austin drove him home with a sacrifice fly to center field making it 1-0 Sioux City.

The X’s would strike again in the second when Jay Baum lead the inning off with a double.

Dexture McCall walked. Dylan Kelly drove home his 33rd RBI of the year with a single bringing home Baum, and Durango drove home McCall on a sac fly to center field. The X’s after two innings lead 3-0.

Wichita scratched out a run in the third.

The Explorers though would answer that run in their half of the third as Austin lead off with an infield single and Nate Samson reached on a base hit.

Baum then padded his league lead in RBI’s by notching his 45th of the season with a single to left scoring Austin and making it 4-1 X’s.

Wichita scored in the fourth inning.

Both of their runs were allowed by Explorers starter James Dykstra though neither were earned against him.

Dykstra would leave his start early though with an apparent injury to his throwing hand. Dykstra went 3.2 innings, allowing the 2 runs though none earned on 3 hits, striking out 3 and walking just one.

Ryan Flores replaced Dykstra and would pick up the win in this one. Flores (4-0) went 3 innings, for Sioux City allowing only two base runners on a walk and a hit and struck out 6 batters.

Flores actually started a streak for Sioux City where they recorded the next 11 outs of the ball game with the strike out, leading to the Explorers to notch a new season high of 14 strike outs in a ball game.

The X’s already lead the lead in K’s coming into the game and now have 397 strike outs on the season.

With the win the X’s won their 10th game in a row, it is just the fifth time in franchise history that they have reached at least 10 wins on a winning streak.