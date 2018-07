SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT THROUGH TWO STATES

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING NUMEROUS CHARGES AFTER BEING ARRESTED FOLLOWING A PURSUIT THROUGH SOUTH SIOUX CITY INTO IOWA.

42-YEAR-OLD LARRY LEE JOHNSON IS CHARGED WITH ELUDING, ASSAULTING AN OFFICER, DRIVING WITH A SUSPENDED LICENSE AND NUMEROUS TRAFFIC COUNTS.

AUTHORITIES SAY JOHNSON WAS A SUSPECT IN AN ALLEGED SHOPLIFTING INCIDENT IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY AND FLED.

NEBRASKA AUTHORITIES PURSUED HIM IN A CHASE THAT CROSSED INTO SIOUX CITY AND ENDED ON SINGING HILLS BOULEVARD NEAR A TRUCK STOP AFTER THE SUSPECT VEHICLE HAD STRUCK A DAKOTA COUNTY SHERIFF’S CAR AND A NEBRASKA STATE TROOPER’S VEHICLE.

JOHNSON WAS TAKEN TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER FOR TREATMENT OF INJURIES AND RELEASED.

HE WAS BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL AFTER 10:30PM ON $4100 BOND.