TWO FINALISTS NAMED FOR IOWA 3RD DISTRICT JUDGESHIP

Two northwest Iowa attorneys have been nominated for the judgeship created by the retirement of Judge John Ackerman in December.

The Nominating Commission for Judicial District 3B has forwarded the names of Zachary Hindman of Sioux City and Jenny Winterfeld of Sioux Center to governor Kim Reynolds for consideration.

Governor Kim Reynolds has 30 days to appoint one of the nominees to be a district judge.

The commission considered a total of five applicants for the position.

Judicial District 3B consists of Crawford, Ida, Monona, Sioux, Plymouth and Woodbury Counties.