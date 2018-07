THERE’S LOTS TO DO WITH THE MUSIC AT SATURDAY IN THE PARK

GRANDVIEW PARK WILL BE FILLED WITH MUSIC AND FUN SATURDAY FOR THE 28TH ANNUAL SATURDAY IN THE PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL.

THE ALL DAY SHOW STARTS AT NOON WITH THE EVENING HEADLINED BY FOUR-TIME GRAMMY-AWARD WINNER JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT PLUS BOZ SCAGGS.

CONCERT PROMOTER DAVE BERNSTEIN REMINDS EVERYONE THAT THERE ARE A FEW RULES TO FOLLOW AT THE FREE EVENT:

OC…….PLEASE RESPECT THAT. :22

AND THERE ARE A LOT OF OTHER THINGS HAPPENING IN THE PARK BESIDES TWO STAGES OF MUSIC:

OC………..CAKES TO CURRY. ;15

WITH PARKING NEAR THE PARK LIMITED, BERNSTEIN SUGGESTS THAT YOU RIDE THE BUS TO THE EVENT:

OC………FROM SATURDAY IN THE PARK. :17

THERE’S ALSO FREE WI-FI AND A-T-M MACHINES IF YOU NEED SOME QUICK CASH TO BUY FOOD OR SOUVENIRS.

SATURDAY IN THE PARK RUNS FROM NOON UNTIL 10:30PM, CONCLUDING WITH A FIREWORKS SHOW.