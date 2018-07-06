NO INSPECTION ISSUES REPORTED WITH SIOUX CITY FIREWORKS SALES

The Iowa Fire Marshall’s office says there were 34 sites with a Sioux City address licensed to sell fireworks during this 4th of July season.

An e-mail from the Fire Marshall’s office says the inspection processes consisted of the site operator contacting an assigned inspector for their area to set up a time for an on-site inspection.

Each site was required to have an approved final site plan and be set up and ready to open for the inspector to confirm the site was in compliance with the approved final site plan and state code.

If a site operator did not make contact with their assigned inspector within a week of being issued their license, inspectors reached out to attempt to schedule those inspections.

The Fire Marshall says they were not aware of any problems with any of the fireworks stands in Sioux City.