FLOYD BLVD AT I-29 TO CLOSE SATURDAY

FLOYD BOULEVARD WILL BE CLOSED AT INTERSTATE 29 MUCH OF SATURDAY FOR CONSTRUCTION WORK.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SAYS WORK WILL TAKE PLACE TO SET BRIDGE BEAMS ON THE I-29 BRIDGE ABOVE FLOYD BOULEVARD.

THAT WORK WILL RESULT IN FLOYD BEING CLOSED FROM 9AM UNTIL AROUND 3PM SATURDAY AFTERNOON.

MOTORISTS WANTING TO GO TO EXIT SOUTHBOUND I-29 TO FLOYD WILL BE DETOURED TO EXIT 149 TO WESLEY PARKWAY AND THEN TAKE CITY STREETS OVER TO FLOYD.

A DETOUR WILL ALSO BE POSTED FOR THOSE WANTING TO GO TO SOUTHBOUND I-29 FROM FLOYD.