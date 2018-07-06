CLARE MACKINTOSH – LET ME LIE: A Novel

Author: Clare Mackintosh

Book: LET ME LIE: A Novel

Publishing: Berkley (March 13, 2018)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

The stunning new novel from Clare Mackintosh, the international bestselling author of I Let You Go and I See You.

The police say it was suicide.

Anna says it was murder.

They’re both wrong.

Last year, Tom and Caroline Johnson chose to end their lives, one seemingly unable to live without the other. Their daughter, Anna, is struggling to come to terms with her parents’ deaths, unwilling to accept the verdict of suicide.

Now with a baby herself, Anna feels her mother’s absence keenly and is determined to find out what really happened to her parents. But as she digs up the past, someone is trying to stop her.

Sometimes it’s safer to let things lie….