SIOUX CITY READIES FOR BIG PARADE & MARDI GRAS FESTIVALE

A cajun celebration returns to downtown Sioux City on Friday with the annual Big Parade and Mardi Gras Festivale.

Thousands of beads will be thrown into the crowds lining the streets for the Big Parade that begins at 6:00 p.m. at 3rd and Iowa Streets.

This year the parade heads west on 3rd Street, then south on Pierce, ending at the Tyson Events Center parking lot.

From there, head in to the Tyson Events Center for the Mardi Gras Festivale and a parade of colorful costumes with the theme “Charlie Sioux’s Toon Time”.

The party then continues outside the Tyson Events Center with free Zydeco music with Mason Trail & Zydeco Rhythm from Lake Charles, Louisiana.

There’s also a Lantis Fireworks show at dusk.

Parking will be available for free at the Heritage and Discovery Parking Ramps at 312 Jackson Street and 419 Jones Street beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.