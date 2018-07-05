REMSEN CLEANS UP TREE DAMAGE AFTER WINDSTORM

The sound of chain saws could be heard through out the community of Remsen Thursday morning as residents begin to clean up debris from an Independence Day wind storm that passed through the town.

Nearly every Remsen street had fallen trees, including a forty foot tree that fell in Sarah Haverkamp’s backyard:

OC……….just fell down. :14

Fortunately for Haverkamp, the fallen tree had missed the house.

She and several other Remsen residents needed to take the day off from work in order to clean up their property:

OC……need the day off. ;08

Remsen Interim Public Works Director Chris Poeckes wouldn’t estimate how many trees were down, but says it may be a week before the town has all the fallen trees cleaned up.

Photos by Dennis Morrice