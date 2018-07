LOCAL FIRE & AMBULANCE CALLS TO BE DISPATCHED BY AUTOMATED VOICE

SIOUX CITY IS ABOUT TO IMPLEMENT A NEW SYSTEM THAT SHOULD RESULT IN FASTER DISPATCHES FOR FIRE RESCUE AND AMBULANCE CALLS.

CITY FIRE MARSHALL MARK AESOPH SAYS THAT AUTOMATED VOICE WILL ALERT THE RESPONDING UNIT AS THE DISPATCHER TAKING THE 9-1-1 CALL TYPES IN THE INFORMATION:

AESOPH SAYS THAT WAY THE DISPATCHER TAKING THE 9-1-1 CALL CAN STAY ON THE LINE WITH THE CALLER:

TESTING OF THE SYSTEM HAS BEEN TAKING PLACE FOR OVER A WEEK AND WILL CONTINUE AS THE PROGRAM IS ADAPTED FOR USE:

AESOPH SAYS THEY HOPE TO TRANSITION TO THE NEW SYSTEM FOR FIRE AND AMBULANCE CALLS IN THE NEXT MONTH.

THE PROJECT IS FUNDED THROUGH THE 9-1-1 SURCHARGE THAT IS COLLECTED MONTHLY FROM PHONE USERS.