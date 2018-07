A rainy 4th of July resulted in Le Mars officials deciding to post-pone their 2018 Sky Show Fireworks program until Friday evening at 10:00 p.m.

Le Mars received over an inch of rain Wednesday and officials feared with the soggy wet grounds, vehicles would tear up the Plymouth County Fairgrounds parking area.

So you have one more chance to watch a fireworks show on Friday, July 6th at 10:00 p.m. at the fairgrounds in Le Mars.